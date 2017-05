MOSCOW, April 7 Russia's central bank governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Tuesday that she expected a rapid decline in inflation if there were no "shocks".

She also said that the central bank would continue cutting interest rates insofar as inflation risks decline, and that Russian external debts could be financed without a significant impact on the level of the rouble rate. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya and Oksana Kobzeva, writing by Jason Bush; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)