BRIEF-Gozde GSYO swings to Q1 net loss of 29.8 million lira
* Q1 net loss of 29.8 million lira (loss $8.45 million) versus profit of 378,386 lira year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.5260 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
MOSCOW, April 9 Russia saw a net capital outflow of $32.6 billion by companies and banks in the first quarter of 2015, according to estimated balance of payments data published by the Russian central bank on Thursday.
The surplus on Russia's current account amounted to $23.5 billion in the first quarter, with the trade surplus at $40.3 billion, the central bank estimates showed. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by John Stonestreet)
* Q1 net loss of 29.8 million lira (loss $8.45 million) versus profit of 378,386 lira year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.5260 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
OSLO, May 2 (Reuters) - ** Norwegian banks will launch on Thursday a new version of the mobile payment app Vipps, VippsGO, to provide more opportunities for organizations and businesses to sell their goods and services, bank DNB said in a press release on Tuesday ** In February more than 100 Norwegian banks agreed to develop Vipps electronic payments app in a bid to fend off competition from Nordic rivals and the likes of Facebook, Apple and Google ** Vipps allows individuals to make free money