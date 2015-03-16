MOSCOW, March 16 Russian Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev said on Monday that he expected sanctions to remain in place this year and next year.

Russia has been hit by the West with several waves of sanctions for its role in the Ukraine crisis. The measures have significantly limited Russia's access to foreign capital and have cut investments in the country. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Lidia Kelly, editing by Jason Bush)