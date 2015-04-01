* World Bank sees Russian economy contracting in 2015 and
2016
* Sanctions may inflict long-term economic damage
* Dearth of investment is major medium-term challenge
MOSCOW, April 1 Russia faces a protracted
recession as the impact of Western sanctions lingers and oil
prices stay low, the World Bank said in a report published on
Wednesday.
In its baseline scenario, the bank expected Russia's gross
domestic product to contract by 3.8 percent in 2015 and a
further 0.3 percent in 2016, describing medium-term growth
prospects as dim.
The World Bank's lead economist for Russia, Birgit Hansl,
said "adjustment to the new oil price reality and the sanctions
environment" was a key policy challenge.
"If we look more into the medium term, the main challenge
for Russia is the continued dearth in investment," she said,
presenting the report.
The bank's latest forecasts are more pessimistic than those
made in December, when it expected the economy to shrink by 0.7
percent this year and grow by 0.3 percent in 2016.
The new baseline forecasts assume that the oil price will
recover only marginally over the next two years, averaging $53
per barrel in 2015 and $57 per barrel in 2016, reflecting ample
global supplies and moderate demand.
Under a more optimistic scenario, with oil averaging $65.5
per barrel in 2015 and $68.7 per barrel in 2016, the economy
would contract by 2.9 percent this year and grow by only 0.1
percent in 2016, the World Bank said.
Its latest forecasts assume that sanctions imposed against
Russia because of its role in the Ukraine conflict would stay in
place in 2015 and 2016.
The sanctions could have damaging long-term consequences
that may last even after the sanctions are lifted, the bank
said, citing the case of South Africa where sanctions imposed in
the 1980s caused a major slump in investment.
In Russia's case, sanctions were likely to exacerbate an
existing investment shortage.
"Low investment demand hints at the deeper structural
problems of the Russian economy and has already initiated a new
era of potentially small growth," the report said.
The bank also warned that a projected 3.8 percent budget
deficit this year could "severely deplete" the budget's Reserve
Fund, currently equal to around 4.7 percent of GDP.
Hansl said, however: "One could argue that it is prudent to
use fiscal buffers at these times as a counter-cyclical
measure."
The Bank also foresaw a $122 billion capital and financial
account deficit this year, reflecting continuing heavy capital
outflows, only partially covered by a $74 billion current
account surplus.
(Reporting by Alexander Winning, writing by Jason Bush, editing
by Elizabeth Piper)