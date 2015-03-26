BRIEF-Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings likely saw operating profit of 23.5 bln yen in fiscal 2016 - Nikkei
* Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings likely saw a roughly 30 percent drop in operating profit to 23.5 billion yen in fiscal 2016 - Nikkei
MOSCOW, March 26 Russia's governmental commission on foreign investment has considered Schlumberger's request to buy a 45 percent stake in Eurasia Drilling, and a positive decision is possible, the head of the Federal Anti-Monopoly Service said on Thursday.
"In principle it's possible that the deal will have a positive decision, but only if several conditions are observed," Igor Artemyev said.
Last month, Schlumberger said it planned to buy a 45.65 percent stake in Eurasia for about $1.7 billion, potentially paving the way for it to become the sole owner of Russia's most active oilfield services company. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya, writing by Jason Bush, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
NEW YORK, May 2 Molina Healthcare Chief Executive Officer Dr. J. Mario Molina and Chief Financial Officer John Molina will be replaced after weak financial results, Molina's new chairman Dale Wolf said in a press release on Tuesday, announcing a surprise shake-up at the small health insurer.