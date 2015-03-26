(Adds detail, further quotes)
MOSCOW, March 26 Russia's governmental
commission on foreign investment has considered a request by oil
services giant Schlumberger to buy a 45 percent stake in Eurasia
Drilling and a positive decision is possible, the head of the
Federal Anti-Monopoly Service said on Thursday.
"In principle it's possible that the deal will have a
positive decision, but only if several conditions are observed,"
Igor Artemyev said.
Last month, Schlumberger said it planned to buy a 45.65
percent stake in Eurasia for about $1.7 billion, potentially
paving the way for it to become the sole owner of Russia's most
active oilfield services company.
Artemyev said Russian officials would meet Schlumberger
during the next 10 days to discuss conditions for the deal's
approval. These included "entirely standard conditions - the
defence of state secrets", he said.
Russia is also concerned about complications that could
arise from potential international sanctions impeding the
activity of investors operating in Russia, Artemyev said.
He said that one of Russia's likely demands, if sanctions
were imposed which prevented the company operating, would be
that Schlumberger would have to sell the stake in Eurasia
Drilling to a Russian investor.
(Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya, writing by Jason Bush, editing
by Timothy Heritage)