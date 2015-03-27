MOSCOW, March 27 Russian Natural Resources Minister Sergei Donskoi said on Friday that the final terms of approval for Schlumberger's request to buy a 45-percent stake in Eurasia Drilling should be ready within 10 days, TASS news agency reported on Friday.

Last month, Schlumberger said it planned to buy a 45.65 percent stake in Eurasia Drilling for about $1.7 billion, potentially paving the way for it to become the sole owner of Russia's most active oilfield services company. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly and Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Lidia Kelly)