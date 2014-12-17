* Russia is E.ON's most important foreign market
* Company will monitor situation closely -spokesman
* Shares down 0.8 percent
(Recasts, adds strategy detail, updates shares)
By Christoph Steitz and Tom Käckenhoff
FRANKFURT/DUESSELDORF, Dec 17 E.ON's
investment strategy in Russia remains unaffected by the plunge
in the rouble, the company said on Wednesday, seeking to allay
concerns over a business it plans to spin off in 2016 as part of
a major overhaul.
The weakening of the rouble in the face of Western sanctions
over the Ukraine crisis has already hit profits at the German
utility's Russian operations, in which it has invested about 6
billion euros ($7.5 billion) since 2007.
E.ON has repeatedly sought to reassure investors, but the
rouble's 20 percent plunge against the dollar
over the past two days triggered a massive interest rate
increase by the central bank and cranked up the presure on
companies on the ground.
"Our business in Russia has been a solid profit driver for
six years," a spokesman for the company said in an emailed
statement on Wednesday, adding that the swings in the rouble
would not affect its long-term investment plans.
"E.ON continues to have faith in the stable investment
conditions that have been guaranteed by the Russian government
so far."
He acknowledged, however, that E.ON continues to monitor the
Russian situation closely.
The company, shares in which were down 0.8 percent at 1403
GMT, has ties with Russia on several levels. It imports about
half of its gas from Gazprom and the country
contributes more than 7 percent of E.ON's core profit.
E.ON owns 10.3 gigawatts of Russia's generation capacity,
more than 4 percent of the total, and is also a partner in the
huge Yuzhno Russkoye gas field in Siberia.
Nevertheless, the company announced last month that it would
spin off its power plant business along with its Brazilian and
Russian units in a move that is widely viewed as an effort to
rid itself of problematic assets.
Profits from Russia were down by nearly a fifth in the first
nine months of the year because of the currency weakness.
($1 = 0.8032 euros)
(Editing by David Goodman)