BRUSSELS, June 21 Brussels-based envoys of the European Union's 28 member states agreed on Tuesday to extend until the end of January the energy, financial and defence sanctions on Russia over the conflict in Ukraine, diplomatic sources said.

The bloc's ministers are expected to formally approve the six-month roll-over in the coming days, assuming that the French parliament raises no last-minute objections, the sources said.

A deadline for parliamentary objections in France has not yet expired.

After more than two years of sanctions slapped over Moscow's annexation of Crimea from Kiev and backing for east Ukraine's rebels, the EU is planning a broader review of its policy vis-à-vis Russia in the second half of this year.

