MOSCOW Feb 20 Russia does not plan to impose
export tax on fertilisers and metals, Deputy Prime Minister
Arkady Dvorkovich said on Friday, calming concern large
exporters would be hit by state efforts to cool prices.
Some ministries have suggested export curbs after the rouble
slump encouraged exports and inflated domestic prices.
Russia's government has not looked at imposing a tax on
fertiliser exports, Dvorkovich, who is in charge of Russia's
main industrial sectors, told reporters in Moscow.
"This question is not being discussed," he said.
The government also has no plan to restrict the export of
metals, Dvorkovich said.
The Agriculture Ministry has lobbied for a tax on fertiliser
exports in an attempt to help the farming sector. Any tax move
could hit the world's top potash producer Uralkali and
fertiliser firms Phosagro, Acron, Eurochem
and Uralchem.
The Industry and Trade Ministry has proposed limiting
exports of steel and non-ferrous metals scrap. Several large
steel producers, including Severstal, Evraz,
NLMK and MMK, have publicly stated they were
against this measure.
Russia's non-ferrous metals sector includes Norilsk Nickel
, the world's second largest nickel producer, and
aluminium giant Rusal.
