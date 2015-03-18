(Adds details, background)
MOSCOW, March 18 Russian Energy Minister
Alexander Novak plans to discuss energy cooperation with the CEO
of U.S. oil and gas major ExxonMobil, Rex Tillerson, at
their meeting later on Wednesday.
Novak also told reporters both planned to discuss the
Exxon-led Sakhalin-1 project, which produces over 100,000
barrels of oil per day.
The Kommersant daily reported on Wednesday that Exxon had
asked the Russian government to reimburse taxes worth "several
billion roubles" it says it overpaid on the Sakhalin-1 project
in the far east of Russia.
Kommersant quoted a source as saying that ExxonMobil had
threatened to lodge a claim with the Stockholm arbitration court
unless Russia cut its taxes for the project in line with a lower
profit tax which applies across the country.
Exxon in Moscow declined to comment on Tillerson's visit and
on the Kommersant report.
Novak declined to say who Tillerson would also meet during
his first official visit to Russia since Exxon halted
cooperation with Russia's Rosneft in the Arctic last
year because of Western sanctions over Ukraine.
Kommersant said that Tillerson would meet Finance Minister
Anton Siluanov, Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich and
Rosneft's Chief Executive Officer Igor Sechin.
(Reporting by Denis Pinchuk and Vladimir Soldatkin; writing by
Katya Golubkova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)