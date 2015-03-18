MOSCOW, March 18 Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak and the CEO of U.S. oil and gas major ExxonMobil Rex Tillerson have discussed the Exxon-led Sakhalin-1 project, the ministry's spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

In particular, the sale of gas from the field in Russia's far east as well as the tax regime were discussed, the spokeswoman said, but declined to provide more details. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Lidia Kelly; Writing by Lidia Kelly, editing by David Evans)