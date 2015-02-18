(Adds background)
By Gleb Stolyarov
MOSCOW Feb 18 Russian transportation group
FESCO said on Wednesday that there is a risk that the company
could default on its rouble bonds and Eurobonds because of
deteriorating conditions in the container market and limited
access to foreign financing.
The container market has been hit by Western sanctions
imposed on Russia for its role in the Ukraine conflict and by
Moscow's resulting ban on food imports from countries that
imposed the sanctions.
FESCO, one of the leading privately owned transportation and
logistics companies in Russia, has 5 billion roubles ($80.8
million) of outstanding rouble bonds maturing in 2016. It also
has two outstanding Eurobonds, with $550 million due in 2018 and
$325 million maturing in 2020.
"With an expected decline in financial performance
reflecting the negative trend in the container market, as well
as poor access to financial markets, there is a risk of default
to the holders of rouble bonds, which in turn will mean
cross-default to the holders of Eurobonds," the company said on
its website.
FESCO's Eurobonds fell heavily last year but have risen by
6-7 percentage points since the beginning of February and are
trading at 40 percent of the their nominal value.
Its rouble bonds are illiquid but are trading at 64.3
percent of their nominal value.
The company said it could face difficulties because of its
high debt burden. The group's net debt at the end of September
stood at $956 million, with 81 percent denominated in foreign
currency.
The rouble has firmed a little recently on hopes for
an end to the Ukraine conflict and a recovery in oil prices, but
it is still trading more than 40 percent down against the dollar
year on year.
A softening Chinese economy has also put pressure on the
market, FESCO said.
In 2013 the company's revenue was $1.14 billion, with
earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of
$186 million.
($1 = 61.8670 roubles)
(Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Alexander Winning and David
Goodman)