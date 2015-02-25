(Adds table, context)

MOSCOW Feb 25 Russia's Finance Ministry sold 10 billion roubles ($160 million) of OFZ treasury bonds at auction on Wednesday at an average yield of 13.5 percent.

The OFZ bonds mature in January 2020. It was the second week in a row that the Finance Ministry sold all of the bonds on offer, reflecting stronger demand.

The ministry has seen better bids at its weekly bond auctions recently after being forced to cancel many auctions last year due to market turbulence linked to the Ukraine crisis.

Following are details of the auction, taken from the Finance Ministry website (www.minfin.ru):

Maturity date 29/01/2020 Issue volume 10.0 bln rbls Bids 25.60 bln rbls Issue (alloted) 10.0 bln rbls Issue (funds raised) 9.39 bln rbls Cut-off price 92.9500 pct of par Average price 93.0462 pct of par Cut-off yield 13.53 pct Average yield 13.50 pct (Reporting by Alexander Winning and Yelena Orekhova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)