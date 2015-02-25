(Adds table, context)
MOSCOW Feb 25 Russia's Finance Ministry sold 10
billion roubles ($160 million) of OFZ treasury bonds at auction
on Wednesday at an average yield of 13.5 percent.
The OFZ bonds mature in January 2020. It
was the second week in a row that the Finance Ministry sold all
of the bonds on offer, reflecting stronger demand.
The ministry has seen better bids at its weekly bond
auctions recently after being forced to cancel many auctions
last year due to market turbulence linked to the Ukraine crisis.
Following are details of the auction, taken from the Finance
Ministry website (www.minfin.ru):
Maturity date 29/01/2020
Issue volume 10.0 bln rbls
Bids 25.60 bln rbls
Issue (alloted) 10.0 bln rbls
Issue (funds raised) 9.39 bln rbls
Cut-off price 92.9500 pct of par
Average price 93.0462 pct of par
Cut-off yield 13.53 pct
Average yield 13.50 pct
(Reporting by Alexander Winning and Yelena Orekhova, editing by
Elizabeth Piper)