MOSCOW, April 23 Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Thursday the federal budget deficit was likely to decrease next year and come to around 1.5 percent of gross domestic product.

This year, the budget deficit is likely to reach 3.8 percent of GDP.

Siluanov told reporters Russia may tap foreign debt markets next year. (Reporting by Diana Asonova; Writing by Lidia Kelly, editing by Elizabeth Piper)