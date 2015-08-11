(Adds details, context)
MOSCOW Aug 11 Russia said on Tuesday it planned
to add new countries to the list of those from which it has
banned food imports in retaliation for Western sanctions imposed
on Moscow over the Ukraine crisis.
Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich did not name the
countries to be added to the list. "I think the decision is to
be made in the nearest time," Russian news agencies quoted him
as saying.
Interfax news agency said the list would be expanded by
seven countries. Russia banned most Western food imports last
August.
Ukraine, Montenegro, Albania, Iceland, Liechtenstein,
Georgia and Norway have aligned themselves with a recent
decision by the EU to extend its sanctions against Russia for
another year, the EU said in a recent statement.
Of these countries, only Norway is subject to the existing
Russian counter-sanctions on food, which cover the United
States, Canada and Australia as well as the EU.
The EU and other Western powers imposed sanctions against
Russian firms and individuals in response to Moscow's role in
the Ukraine crisis and annexation of the Crimea peninsula in
2014.
Russia's food ban, currently in place until Aug. 5, 2016,
covers a wide range of imports including meat, fish, dairy
products, fruit and vegetables.
Dvorkovich also said he expected Russia to export between 25
million and 27 million tonnes of grain in the 2015/16 marketing
year.
(Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Jason Bush and Andrew
Roche)