MOSCOW, April 2 The governor of Russia's central bank, Elvira Nabiullina, said on Thursday that the bank's forex repo instrument had fulfilled its function and that the situation on the currency market had normalised.

Nabiullina told journalists: "We think that the situation on the currency market has normalised."

"Forex refinancing as a mechanism has fulfilled the function that we set, to give additional foreign-currency resources based on our forecast for the balance of payments." (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by Jason Bush)