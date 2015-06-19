BRIEF-Peat Resources Ltd announces interim financial statements
* Peat announces interim financial statements, an update to potential technology initiatives, and changes to the board
MOSCOW, June 19 Schlumberger Chief Executive Paal Kibsgaard plans to discuss buying stake in Eurasia Drilling during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russia's First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov was quoted as saying by Interfax.
In March, Schlumberger said it planned to buy a 45.65 percent stake in oilfield services company Eurasia for about $1.7 billion. But the deadline for the deal had to be extended after queries from Russian regulators. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya,; writing by Katya Golubkova, Editing by Gabriela Baczynska)
* Peat announces interim financial statements, an update to potential technology initiatives, and changes to the board
BEIJING, April 28 As the United Nations Security Council decides whether to tighten the sanctions screws on North Korea, the country's increasingly isolated government could lose a lifeline provided by state-owned China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC).