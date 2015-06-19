MOSCOW, June 19 Schlumberger Chief Executive Paal Kibsgaard plans to discuss buying stake in Eurasia Drilling during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russia's First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov was quoted as saying by Interfax.

In March, Schlumberger said it planned to buy a 45.65 percent stake in oilfield services company Eurasia for about $1.7 billion. But the deadline for the deal had to be extended after queries from Russian regulators. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya,; writing by Katya Golubkova, Editing by Gabriela Baczynska)