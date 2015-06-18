ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 18 Russia's Economy
Ministry may revise its forecast for this year's industrial
output after data for May came in worse than expected, Economy
Minister Alexei Ulyukayev said on Thursday.
"For now it's difficult to make any conclusions, for now we
keep (the forecast), but I cannot rule out a revision,"
Ulyukayev told journalists on the sidelines of the St Petersburg
International Economic Forum.
The Economy Ministry envisages a decline in industrial
output this year of 1.3 percent. According to recent data from
the Federal Statistics Service, output was down 5.5 percent in
May in annual terms.
(Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing
by Alexander Winning)