Fitch Affirms Estonia at 'A+'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, May 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Estonia's Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'A+' with a Stable Outlook. The Country Ceiling has been affirmed at 'AAA' and the Short-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs at 'F1+'. KEY RATING DRIVERS Estonia's sovereign ratings are supported by a strong sovereign balance sheet, a sound macroeconomic policy framework, eurozone membership, and healthy g