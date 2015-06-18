BRIEF-Man Group Plc reports 5.73 pct passive stake in Broadwind Energy as of May 3
* Man Group Plc reports a 5.73 percent passive stake in Broadwind Energy Inc as of may 3 - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2ptttYB) Further company coverage:
MOSCOW, June 18 Russian Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev was quoted as saying by RIA news agency on Thursday that he saw the rouble heading towards around 50 per dollar by the end of the year. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
NEW YORK, May 12 Bank of America Corp's Merrill Lynch will stop paying the big upfront bonuses that Wall Street brokerages have long used to lure talent, ending a costly practice that did not always reap returns.