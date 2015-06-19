ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 19 Russia's VTB will return to profit next year, Chief Executive Andrei Kostin told reporters on Friday.

VTB hopes to break even in 2015 if the central bank keeps lowering its key interest rate as the bank expects, VTB's chief financial officer Herbert Moos told Reuters earlier on Friday.

(Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; writing by Katya Golubkova, Editing by Gabriela Baczynska)