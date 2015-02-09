* Russian economy faces recession in 2015
* High interest rates contribute to low demand
* Car sales seen falling by up to 35 percent this year
By Alexey Yarkovoy and Vladimir Soldatkin
MOSCOW, Feb 9 An economic downturn exacerbated
by a falling rouble and Western sanctions over Ukraine has hit
fuel demand in Russia, forcing energy companies to cut retail
prices and adding to the pressure many of them are feeling from
lower oil prices.
The rouble has plunged around 50 percent against the dollar
and oil, Russia's chief export, has declined about the same,
prompting President Vladimir Putin to predict Russia's economy
will suffer two "most unfavourable" years.
With car sales expected to tumble 25-35 percent this year as
recession takes hold, falling demand for fuel is set to
persist.
Gazprom Neft, the biggest player in the
small-scale wholesale market for the Moscow region, cut fuel
prices by up to 4 percent to around 34,100 roubles ($521) per
tonne of gasoline and 31,700 roubles per tonne of diesel last
week.
Fuel sales at commodity exchanges have also fallen.
The St. Petersburg International Mercantile Exchange and The
Exchange St-Petersburg, the only exchanges in Russia which trade
oil products, sold 357,000 tonnes of oil products worth 9.2
billion roubles ($140.5 million) on Feb. 2-6, down 5 percent in
monetary terms from the previous week, data showed.
In Siberia, demand has fallen sharply.
"Many factories have been cutting costs, they introduced a
four-day working week ... Even traffic jams have disappeared,"
an employee at an oil storage facility in east Siberian city of
Irkutsk said.
Market insiders said demand had been in decline following a
decision by the central bank to hike interest rates to defend
falling rouble.
The bank raised its key interest rate to 17 percent from
10.5 percent in mid-December. Now it stands at 15 percent.
At the same time, wholesale domestic prices have started to
rise, catching up with an increase in profitability from exports
after cuts in export duties from Jan. 1.
Traders said that exports of diesel have offered a premium
of up to 10,000 roubles per tonne compared with domestic sales
after exports became more profitable when the government slashed
the duty on them and raised the mineral extraction tax.
The tax regime change, taken to try to balance an
overstretched budget, has already led to a surge in oil products
exports from Russia to Europe.
($1 = 65.5000 roubles)
(Additional reporting by Maxim Nazarov; Writing by Vladimir
Soldatkin; Editing by Elizabeth Piper and Mark Potter)