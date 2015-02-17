BUDAPEST Feb 17 Russian Energy Minister
Alexander Novak said on Tuesday he hoped Gazprom would
finalise its second deal to export gas to China in the coming
months.
Last year, Russia and China signed a $400-billion gas deal
with exports via the yet-to-be-built Power of Siberia pipeline.
Last November, Russia and China clinched a framework agreement
for a second deal, known as the western route.
Novak also told reporters that Russia was awaiting specific
proposals from the European Union to build a gas link from a new
pipeline to run from Russia to a new gas hub at the
Turkish-Greek border.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; writing by Katya Golubkova,
editing by Elizabeth Piper)