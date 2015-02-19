MOSCOW Feb 19 Russian bus and truck maker GAZ has asked the government to provide 25 billion roubles ($402.2 million) in state guarantees, Interfax news agency reported on Thursday citing Industry and Trade Minister.

Denis Manturov, the minister, was quoted as saying GAZ had asked for government support to help it restructure debts. ($1 = 62.1600 roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Lidia Kelly)