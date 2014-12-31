* State to support strategic gas project, banks
By Alexander Winning
MOSCOW, Dec 31 Russia announced state aid for a
major energy project on Wednesday under a drive to shore up
strategic firms as well as public faith in its banking system
during an economic crisis deepened by Western sanctions.
The government said it had allocated 150 billion roubles
($2.5 billion) to support the Yamal liquefied natural gas (LNG)
project in the Russian Arctic, taking the total bill for state
aid promised to firms in the past few days to over $5 billion.
On top of the help for Yamal - which is controlled by the
Novatek firm but also has Western and Chinese
shareholders - Russia has announced support for the state
railways and two banks: the country's second-largest, VTB,
and Gazprombank.
Russia is sliding into recession as the international price
of oil, its main export earner, tumbles while the rouble
has lost over 40 percent against the dollar in 2014.
At the same time, sanctions imposed by the European Union
and United States over Moscow's role in Ukraine have effectively
locked Russian firms out of global capital markets.
This has made them increasingly reliant on state aid during
the crisis that is threatening the overall economic stability on
which President Vladimir Putin's popularity partly rests.
On Tuesday, the government boosted the capital of VTB by 100
billion roubles and bought 40 billion roubles' worth of
preference shares in Gazprombank.
Putin has said domestic banks should be helped to boost
lending to important projects. "We have a large
amount of internal savings, they should become effective
investments," he said in his annual state of the nation speech
earlier in December.
Officials also appear keen to bolster confidence in leading
banks and avoid the kind of panic which sent the rouble down as
much as 20 percent in just one day earlier in December.
The aid is coming from the National Wealth Fund (NWF), one
of two sovereign funds financed from oil taxes, which held
around $80 billion at the start of December. It was intended to
support the pension system but has become an important source of
emergency financing for companies hit by the sanctions.
BANKING BOOST
During the global financial crisis of 2008/2009, the Russian
government and the central bank also injected large sums into
top banks and enterprises, including VTB and Gazprombank. This
time, help is focused more heavily on businesses controlled by
some of Putin's closest allies.
For instance, Novatek is co-owned by Gennady Timchenko, whom
the United States accused in March of possibly having joint
business interests with Putin.
The government plans to channel its support for the wider
economy via "strategically important" banks such as VTB and
Gazprombank, and this is unlikely to be the last time their
capital is boosted.
The Yamal project - in which Total of France and
China's CNPC also hold stakes - is crucial to Moscow's
drive to increase its share of the lucrative global LNG trade,
as well as finding new buyers such as China to diversify away
from its traditional European Union gas customers.
Gazprombank said the government had bought its preference
shares using money the bank had returned to the NWF by repaying
subordinated deposits it had received earlier.
"The conversion allows the bank to strengthen its capital
structure and provides for sufficient scope to expand its
operations," Gazprombank said. The shares are non-voting and
therefore the deal would not affect the rights of current
shareholders, it added.
VTB said it expected a further 150 billion roubles by the
end of the first quarter of next year to increase its capital
and fund investment projects approved by the government.
Russian banks are reeling from the rouble's plunge, which
led to heavy deposit withdrawals as citizens rushed to convert
their savings into hard currencies, while domestic firms have
seen the cost of servicing their overseas debt leap.
Last week, the authorities significantly scaled up rescue
funds for mid-sized lender Trust Bank, saying they would provide
up to $2.4 billion in loans to bail it out.
The banking sector is set to receive an additional capital
boost of up to 1 trillion roubles from early next year after
Putin signed into law legislation allowing the government to
give banks OFZ treasury bonds via a state corporation.
It is not clear which banks could benefit from that law, but
VTB and Gazprombank are seen as contenders as they are
considered systemically important. Top bank Sberbank
would probably receive any support via a different route, most
likely a subordinated loan from the central bank, since the
regulator is its main shareholder.
($1 = 59.5720 roubles)
