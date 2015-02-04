UPDATE 1-Iraq's fuel oil exports soar despite OPEC supply cut
* Refiners in Singapore, U.S. among end-users of the fuel (Adds Singapore trader comment about refining high-quality fuel oil)
MOSCOW Feb 4 Russian gas exports to Europe and Turkey reached 11.1 billion cubic metres in January, an official at Russian gas producer Gazprom told Reuters on Wednesday.
Gazprom's exports to Europe and Turkey reached 147.2 billion cubic metres last year. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; writing by Katya Golubkova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
DUBAI, May 3 Iraqi fuel oil exports have soared since January despite a reduction in the country's crude production in line with OPEC supply cuts, industry sources said, in what could be a way to boost output of refined products and maintain oil revenues.