By Libby George, Gleb Gorodyankin and Dmitry Zhdannikov
LONDON/MOSCOW Feb 25 Gas giant Gazprom's oil
arm is shifting its trading operations from Austria back to
Russia, it said on Wednesday, with industry sources saying the
firm wanted to protect huge revenues from potential seizure as
Moscow's relations with the West worsen.
A decision by Gazprom Neft to relocate trading
from Vienna to St Petersburg, Russia's second-largest city and
the home town of President Vladimir Putin, follows a similar
move by its mother company Gazprom to move trading
offices from London to St Petersburg.
Both moves show how sanctions imposed on Russia over its
actions in Ukraine are forcing a retreat from the West by once
acquisitive Kremlin-controlled firms.
The sanctions have drastically curtailed Russian firms'
ability to borrow and expand abroad after a decade of asset
accumulation, which included purchases of businesses across
Europe and creation of trading desks similar to the ones of oil
majors BP and Shell.
As relations between Russia and the West hit their worst
since the Cold War last year, the country lost several
decade-old European court cases over assets worth over $50
billion confiscated by the state.
Those cases included suits by former shareholders of oil
firm Yukos, which was broken up by Russian authorities and whose
assets are now controlled by Gazprom Neft and fellow Kremlin oil
major Rosneft.
Gazprom Neft told Reuters the decision to move trading from
Vienna was designed to "improve efficiency" and added it was not
planning to close its Vienna offices completely.
Several trading sources told Reuters the shift in the
business from Vienna, which used to turn over dozens of billions
of dollars a year, was due to a combination of factors such as
sanctions against Russia and Western court cases such as the
Yukos ruling.
"They don't want any exposure. They want everything to go
through Russia," one source familiar with the matter said.
"The main problem is that they have too much money in Vienna
and they are afraid that this money could be seized," said a
second source.
Several trading counterparties of Gazprom Neft, which
include Western oil majors, said the company had also changed
the way it sells crude to them from 2015.
They said the company was now mostly selling crude and
refined products on a free-on-board (FOB) basis, meaning the
ownership change occurs at Russian ports.
Previously, it sold crude on the cost-insurance-freight
(CIF) basis, where the seller is obliged to deliver the cargo to
the buyer, usually to a port outside Russia.
The switch makes it more difficult for any plaintiff to
seize a cargo or payment at court orders, traders said.
Gazprom Neft's Vienna offices used to employ 80 people and
the number will shrink to a couple of dozen as most traders will
move to St Petersburg leaving only some support functions in the
Austrian capital, sources said.
Gazprom's London offices used to employ around 1,200 people
before the relocation decision last month.
Other major Russian oil companies with large Western trading
offices include Rosneft and Lukoil, both based in
Geneva in Switzerland.
(Additional reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Dmitry
Zhdannikov; Editing by Mark Potter)