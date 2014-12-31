BRIEF-China Baoan Group to buy 23 pct stake in electromechanical for 92 mln yuan, raising stake to 91 pct
* Says it plans to buy 23 percent stake of shares in a Zhangjiagang-based firm (target firm) at 92 million yuan
MOSCOW Dec 31 The Russian government bought 39.95 billion roubles ($723 million) worth of Gazprombank's preference shares to support the banking system, Gazprombank said in a statement on Wednesday.
Gazprombank said the government bought the shares on Tuesday using money the bank had returned to the state by repaying subordinated deposits it received earlier.
"The conversion allows the bank to strengthen its capital structure and provides for sufficient scope to expand its operations," the bank said. ($1 = 55.2900 roubles) (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Miral Fahmy)
* Says it plans to buy 23 percent stake of shares in a Zhangjiagang-based firm (target firm) at 92 million yuan
* Promotion of Ferlou I. Evangelista, Nelson G. See to senior vice president Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: