MOSCOW May 15 The Russian economy contracted by
1.9 percent in the first quarter year-on-year, the statistics
service said on Friday, hit by sanctions and falling energy
prices.
The reading was broadly in line with estimates given by
Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and officials from the Economy
Ministry over the past month, although some analysts said the
figure was better than expected.
Russia's economy has slowed sharply since early last year
because of Western sanctions over the Ukraine crisis and a sharp
slide in global prices for oil, the country's chief export.
However, a recent stabilisation of financial conditions,
reflected in a rebound of the rouble, has fueled hopes that the
worst of the crisis is over, helped by a partial recovery in oil
prices and February's peace deal in Ukraine.
April macroeconomic data due next week, including industrial
output, investment and retail sales, will shed light on whether
the contraction is accelerating or less severe than expected.
"Given the recent stabilisation in financial markets, the
recovery in oil prices and the broader geopolitical easing
related to the Minsk II agreement (regarding Ukraine), it is not
unrealistic to start building up scenarios where full-year GDP
growth beats expectations," Citibank Russia economist Ivan
Tchakarov said in a note.
Economists polled by Reuters at the end of last month
predicted the economy would contract by 4.1 percent in 2015. The
government officially forecasts a 3 percent contraction but
officials have said that this now looks over-pessimistic.
"The best that can be said about Q1 GDP data from Russia is
that the economy has avoided outright collapse and is, instead,
merely on the cusp of recession," Capital Economics chief
emerging markets economist Neil Shearing said in a note.
"There's not much here to justify the growing optimism of
both policymakers and some of the more bullish analysts in the
market... The economy is still on course to contract by around
2.5 percent or so in 2015."
