BERLIN Dec 17 The German government is closely
monitoring developments in Russia but does not believe that
sanctions alone are responsible for the recent turmoil in the
economy there, Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesman said on
Wednesday.
"The German government is carefully watching the
developments," spokesman Steffen Seibert told a news conference.
"We believe that there are a number of reasons behind Russia's
economic and currency crisis. It is not exclusively or even
primarily the sanctions but completely other reasons."
Asked about U.S. plans to deliver military equipment to
Ukraine, Seibert said: "All I can say is that the German
position has not changed. It is clear. The delivery of lethal
military equipment is not on the agenda. We have always said
this conflict cannot be solved militarily and we don't want to
promote the illusion that this might be possible."
(Reporting by Noah Barkin; editing by Erik Kirschbaum)