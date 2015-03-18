Country singer Loretta Lynn hospitalized after suffering stroke
LOS ANGELES, May 5 Country music singer Loretta Lynn was hospitalized after a suffering a stroke at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, her official website said Friday.
MOSCOW, March 18 General Motors Co said on Wednesday it would idle its car plant in St Petersburg and wind down its Opel brand, reducing its presence on the Russian mass market and resulting in around $600 million in special charges.
The charges will be recorded primarily in the first quarter of 2015, the company said in a statement announcing its decision to close the St Petersburg plant by the middle of 2015 for an unspecified time and wind down the Opel brand in Russia. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov and Maria Kiselyova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
LOS ANGELES, May 5 Country music singer Loretta Lynn was hospitalized after a suffering a stroke at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, her official website said Friday.
WASHINGTON, May 5 U.S. job growth rebounded sharply in April and the unemployment rate dropped to 4.4 percent, near a 10-year low, pointing to a tightening labor market that likely seals the case for an interest rate increase next month despite moderate wage growth.