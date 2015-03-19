MOSCOW, March 19 The Kremlin said on Thursday it
regretted a decision by General Motors' to reduce its
presence in Russia and that the U.S. carmaker would lose out
when the market returned to growth.
"We can express regret but on the other hand there never is
a vacuum on the market, if one company leaves, other companies
fill this gap and ... the company unfortunately has put itself
at a disadvantage for when the market picks up," Dmitry Peskov,
the Kremlin spokesman, told reporters.
On Wednesday, GM said it would shut its Russian factory and
wind down the Opel brand in the country in a move to restructure
its business to cope with a prolonged slump in car sales.
