MOSCOW, April 23 The Russian government decided on Thursday to keep an accumulative pensions system, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said.

Medvedev, speaking at a weekly government meeting, said the decision has been supported by most experts and the Russian people themselves.

"The decision has been taken," he said. "The accumulative system will remain in place."

He added that part of the funds would be used to support investment in the economy as foreign financial markets are largely closed for Russia. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Lidia Kelly and Alexander Winning; Editing by Jason Bush)