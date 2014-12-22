(Updates with statement after Ukraine talks)
* Kudrin: Russia didn't tackle problems fast enough
* Russia to be downgraded to 'junk' status next year
* Putin to talk to Western leaders on Ukraine
* Government announces tax on grain exports
* Central bank moves to shore up Trust Bank
* Rosneft makes loan payment, calls off Morgan Stanley deal
* Sees 2015 inflation at 12-15 per cent
By Darya Korsunskaya, Lidia Kelly and Katya Golubkova
MOSCOW, Dec 22 Russia's government has pushed
the country into an economic crisis by not tackling its
financial problems fast enough, former finance minister Alexei
Kudrin said on Monday, as evidence mounted of trouble spreading
through the economy.
The central bank bailed out its first victim of the
collapsing currency, authorities announced a tax on grain
exports to protect domestic stocks and a Reuters poll of 11
economists predicted that Russia's gross domestic product would
fall 3.6 percent next year.
Russia has been hit by what Economy Minister Alexei
Ulyukayev recently called a "perfect storm" of plummeting oil
prices, sanctions related to its military action in Ukraine, and
a flight of investors' capital -- made worse by a lack of
structural reforms that means the economy is overwhelmingly
dependent on oil revenues..
Kudrin, one of few to criticise President Vladimir Putin,
said he believed the decline in the rouble could be attributed
primarily to the sanctions, imposed following Russia's
annexation of Ukraine's Crimea region and its subsequent support
for loyalist fighters in the east.
Putin discussed the Ukraine crisis with the leaders of
Germany, France and Ukraine by telephone on Monday, the Kremlin
said, noting that a ceasefire had largely held in eastern
Ukraine in recent days.
It said the leaders had emphasised the importance of
removing heavy weapons and exchanging prisoners, but gave no
indication of whether a breakthrough had been reached.
Government officials have tried to minimise the impact of
sanctions on the country and its rouble currency, which plunged
80 percent against the dollar last week despite a hike in
interest rates to 17 percent. Putin has claimed "external
factors" like oil were the key culprit behind the country's
"tough times".
Kudrin -- a darling of investors who is credited with
building Russia's $170 billion sovereign wealth funds -- warned
that Russia risked having its debt downgraded to junk status in
2015.
"Today, I can say that we have entered or are entering a
real, full-fledged economic crisis. Next year we will feel it
clearly," the former minister told a news conference.
"The government has not been quick enough to address the
situation ... I am yet to hear ... its clear assessment of the
current situation."
Kudrin quit in 2011 in protest at proposals to increase
defence spending, although he and Putin are still believed to be
close.
MOUNTING PROBLEMS
Mounting evidence suggested that Russia's economic pain and
isolation were starting to bite.
The country announced plans to impose a heavy tax on grain
exports since rouble volatility and high global prices have
caused exports to spike: Russian news agencies reported Prime
Minister Dmitry Medvedev told a meeting with officials that the
country needed to hang on to its stocks.
And Russia's central bank said it would have to bail out
mid-sized Trust Bank with 30 billion roubles ($540 million) to
stop it going bankrupt. Trust held 145 billion roubles ($2.63
billion) in private personal deposits as of Dec. 1, according to
its accounts
The country's largest lender Sberbank was forced
to deny a report from RIA news agency that it had suspended
taking new requests for auto loans and mortgages.
Though Russia's biggest oil firm Rosneft partially eased
some worries by saying it had made a $7 billion debt repayment
from its own cash reserves -- investors had been concerned it
could default because the sanctions cut off its access to
Western finance -- it announced separately that
a deal to acquire an oil trading business from Morgan Stanley
had been terminated due to a refusal by regulators in the United
States to clear it.
The termination of the deal is another blow for Rosneft
after its partners including ExxonMobil withdrew from
projects to develop Arctic offshore oil deposits after the
sanctions were introduced.
Kudrin forecast a series of defaults among both medium and
large companies -- though he said banks would probably be
supported by the state -- which was likely to result in rating
agencies downgrading Russia's debt to "junk" status.
Most agencies have put Russia this year one notch above junk
status.
"Russia will get a downgrade," Kudrin said. "It will enter
the 'junk' territory."
MISTRUST
The rouble firmed against the dollar on Monday, with
exporters responding to Putin's urge to sell their foreign
currency revenues on the market, and Brent crude prices
stood close to $60 a barrel.
While the currency, down some 45 percent against the dollar
so far this year, may stabilise in the first
quarter of next year, its decline will likely help to push
inflation to a rate of 12-15 percent in 2015, Kudrin said.
The central bank envisages next year's inflation at around 8
percent. Economists polled by Reuters see it at 9.2 percent.
Kudrin said he believed that between 25 and 35 percent of
the decline in the rouble could be attributed to sanctions. The
rest, he said, was down to a stronger dollar and investors'
mistrust of Russian authorities and their actions.
His outlook for the economy next year was bleak: Even if the
price of oil rose to $80 per barrel, gross domestic product was
still likely to fall by more than 2 percent in 2015, Kudrin
said. At $60 per barrel GDP would decline by 4 percent or more,
he added, echoing the central bank's latest assessment,
published last week.
