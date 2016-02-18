MOSCOW Feb 18 An anti-crisis plan of Russia's government which aims to support the recession-battered economy will cost around 880 billion roubles ($11.70 billion), Russian Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev told a cabinet meeting on Thursday.

Some of these funds have already been factored in by the 2016 federal budget, Ulyukayev said.

($1 = 75.2050 roubles) (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Wriitng by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)