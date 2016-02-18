BRIEF-Bahrain Kuwait Insurance Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 504,000 dinars versus 967,000 dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qeGeph) Further company coverage: )
MOSCOW Feb 18 An anti-crisis plan of Russia's government which aims to support the recession-battered economy will cost around 880 billion roubles ($11.70 billion), Russian Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev told a cabinet meeting on Thursday.
Some of these funds have already been factored in by the 2016 federal budget, Ulyukayev said.
($1 = 75.2050 roubles) (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Wriitng by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)
* Q1 net profit 504,000 dinars versus 967,000 dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qeGeph) Further company coverage: )
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 3.8 million dinars versus 3.6 million dinars year ago