VIENNA Dec 25 Austrian property company
Immofinanz has offered tenants in its five Moscow
shopping centres a temporary fixed exchange rate for rental
payments at a time of sharp volatility in the rouble.
It offered a rate of 40 roubles per dollar and 50 roubles
per euro for three months, which corresponds to exchange rates
from early October. The rate lasts from January until March
2015, it said in a statement.
The rouble was trading at around 52.79 against the dollar
on Thursday, and at 64.04 versus the euro
.
Immofinanz's tenants mostly pay rent in dollars or euros.
The offer applies for tenants which have not already struck
agreements for rent reductions, and stipulates that tenants
fully repay any outstanding rent by the end of February 2015.
"The sharp drop in the rouble and loss of purchasing power
of Russian consumers have put many retailers under pressure. Our
offer for a temporary FX fixing of rent will allow a quick
solution before year-end for those retailers with whom we
haven't already agreed a temporary reduction," Chief Executive
Eduard Zehetner said.
"We do not expect any significant improvement in the
situation in Russia over the short term. However, we believe in
the Russian market ... and we will overcome the current
difficulties together with our tenants."
Immofinanz said the measure's impact on its business would
hinge on how many tenants took up the offer and exchange rate
developments. While it would lead to further temporary
reductions of rental income, tenants would be able to repay
outstanding rents at a more favourable exchange rate than the
current one.
Zehetner said last week Immofinanz expected rental income in
Russia to fall around 10 percent in its 2014/15 fiscal year.
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Pravin Char)