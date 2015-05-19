(Corrects headline and 1st paragraph to make clear the firms
only to be allowed back in after formal lifting of embargo)
MOSCOW May 19 Russia may allow around 20 firms
from Hungary, Cyprus and Greece to return to its market after it
orders the lifting of an embargo on European Union food imports,
Interfax news agency quoted a senior official as saying on
Tuesday.
Russia introduced the ban on food imports from the 28-nation
EU last year in response to Western sanctions imposed on Moscow
over its role in the Ukraine crisis, denying many food producers
access to the large Russian market.
Sergei Dankvert, the head of Russia's federal veterinary
service, said Russia could let 15 Hungarian and a few Greek and
Cypriot producers back into its market, Interfax reported.
Hungary, Cyprus and Greece, while taking part in the EU
sanctions, have tried to maintain good economic and political
ties with Russia and have avoided criticism of Moscow's
annexation of Crimea and its support for pro-Russian rebels in
east Ukraine.
Moscow denies giving any direct support, through arms and
troops, for pro-Russian rebels in eastern Ukraine.
OYSTERS
Interfax quoted Dankvert as saying his service was not
currently conducting negotiations with the EU on lifting the
wider ban on food imports, adding that Brussels had effectively
scuppered previous bilateral talks with Poland and Lithuania.
The ban, which affects some $9 billion worth of food imports
from the EU, the United States and some other countries, is due
to run out on August 7, a year after it was imposed.
But the EU has suggested it might extend its sanctions,
saying Russia is not doing enough to help implement a fragile
peace deal for eastern Ukraine agreed in February in Minsk.
Russia has not said whether it will renew its own
counter-measures but could decide to exploit divisions within
the EU by taking a lenient stance towards less critical member
states.
President Vladimir Putin has said the food import embargo
provides an opportunity to boost domestic production. The ban
helped spur Russian inflation in the winter months when the
rouble plunged, but the currency has since stabilised.
Around 6,000 European firms were exporting food products to
Russia before the embargo and they are steadily being supplanted
by suppliers from Latin America, Africa and Asia as well as
non-EU countries in Europe such as Serbia, Dankvert said.
"In our shops now you can find cheese from Uruguay and
Paraguay, dairy products from Chile, and a range of African
countries, notably Tunisia and Morocco, have increased their
deliveries of oysters," he said.
(Reporting by Gareth Jones; editing by)