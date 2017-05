MOSCOW, April 7 Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Tuesday that inflation in 2015 would ease to below 12 percent after it reached 16.9 percent in March.

He also said that the government and central bank have stabilised the situation on the domestic financial market.

Analysts polled by Reuters predicted that inflation would end the year at 13 percent. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya and Oksana Kobzeva; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Jason Bush)