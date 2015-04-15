(Adds further comment)
MOSCOW, April 15 Russia must review its
participation in international funds and financial
organisations to conserve resources which are being used up by
fees, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Wednesday.
Russia has been forced to cut expenditure after the oil
price plunged, shrinking revenues needed to fund President
Vladimir Putin's social spending promises and his plan to boost
the defence industry, key to his aim of boosting national pride.
Asked whether the fall in income would hurt Russia's role on
the international scene and in its participation in the BRICS
bloc of large emerging economies, Siluanov said funds for
forming the charter capital of a BRICS bank were accounted for
in Russia's budget law.
"When we are faced with the question of optimising costs. We
see that Russia is involved in many different funds,
international organisations, which in our opinion, are not of
fundamental significance," he told the Federation Council, the
upper house of parliament.
"And we pay a fee everywhere. In our view, there is a need
to approach this question seriously and review the
appropriateness of being involved in various international
communities, organisations etc."
He did not give any further details.
Russia helpes fund various international aid and development
programmes organised by the United Nations, World Bank and other
global organisations.
(Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya, writing by Elizabeth Piper,
editing by Jason Bush/Jeremy Gaunt)