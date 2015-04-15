(Adds further comment)

MOSCOW, April 15 Russia must review its participation in international funds and financial organisations to conserve resources which are being used up by fees, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Wednesday.

Russia has been forced to cut expenditure after the oil price plunged, shrinking revenues needed to fund President Vladimir Putin's social spending promises and his plan to boost the defence industry, key to his aim of boosting national pride. BRI

Asked whether the fall in income would hurt Russia's role on the international scene and in its participation in the BRICS bloc of large emerging economies, Siluanov said funds for forming the charter capital of a BRICS bank were accounted for in Russia's budget law.

"When we are faced with the question of optimising costs. We see that Russia is involved in many different funds, international organisations, which in our opinion, are not of fundamental significance," he told the Federation Council, the upper house of parliament.

"And we pay a fee everywhere. In our view, there is a need to approach this question seriously and review the appropriateness of being involved in various international communities, organisations etc."

He did not give any further details.

Russia helpes fund various international aid and development programmes organised by the United Nations, World Bank and other global organisations. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Jason Bush/Jeremy Gaunt)