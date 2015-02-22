(Repeats, not change to text)
* Previously strong US sales blocked by sanctions -CEO
* Company diversifying into drones, landing craft
* Middle East always has "great interest" in Kalashnikov
products
By Stanley Carvalho
ABU DHABI, Feb 22 Russian firearms maker
Kalashnikov Concern aims to concentrate on its markets in the
Middle East and Africa and diversify its product range to offset
the impact of Western sanctions, its chief executive said on
Sunday.
"Sanctions changed sales. After that we had more sales of
military weapons in new markets in the Middle East and Africa,"
Aleksey Krivoruchko told Reuters at the International Defence
Exhibition (IDEX) in Abu Dhabi.
"It is not just the AK-47, we are diversifying our strategy
into a wide range of products - rockets, drones and others," he
said.
Both Kalashnikov and its majority owner, Rostec State
Corporation, were among the companies made the subject of
sanctions over Russia's role in the Ukraine, where the West
accuses Moscow of fanning separatist unrest and arming rebels.
Since July, when the restrictions first took effect,
Kalashnikov's sales have ceased in the United States, its
biggest foreign market for civilian weapons.
"We had big plans for the U.S. market. People there love our
products and our sales had doubled there," he said.
Now the company has had to refocus its business on the
military market, where it is looking to diversify, he said.
On Sunday Kalashnikov announced in Abu Dhabi that it had
acquired 51 percent stakes in both Zala Aero, a Russian
developer of drones, and Euroyachting Rybinskaya Shipyard, which
makes landing craft.
"Both these companies have big potential. The demand for
drones is huge in many markets," said Krivoruchko, who declined
to comment further on the acquisitions.
He said sales of assault rifles doubled last year to
120,000, driven by demand in the Middle East, Africa and Asia,
and the company also earned its first profit in seven years, of
88 million roubles ($1.43 million).
A further increase in profits is expected this year as its
new AK-12 assault rifle should boost sales, he said.
Kalashnikov has also budgeted to spend $100 million over the
next two years on developing new products, he said.
Asked if the fight against Islamic State militants in Iraq
and Syria was driving procurement of weapons, he said it was
hard to say but added: "There is always great interest for our
products in the Middle East, Iran and other countries."
($1=61.7150 roubles)
(Editing by Greg Mahlich)