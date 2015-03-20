(Adds comments by Putin, new quote by Nazarbayev)
ASTANA, March 20 The three main members of the
Russian-led Eurasian Economic Union face a big economic
challenge from the fall in global oil prices, Kazakh President
Nursultan Nazarbayev said on Friday.
But, speaking before talks in the Kazakh capital Astana with
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarussian President
Alexander Lukashenko, Nazarbayev said the situation had become
more stable.
Belarus and oil producers Kazakhstan and Russia are joined
by Armenia in the Eurasian Economic Union. A fifth former Soviet
republic, Kyrgyzstan, is due to accede to the political and
economic bloc this year.
Referring to relations with Russia and Belarus, Nazarbayev
said: "Unfortunately, our union is now being tested by great
challenges, because export prices have fallen, especially in
Russia and Kazakhstan, for oil and other export commodities."
He added that "measures have been taken and everything has
now been stabilised."
Putin said before the talks: "We face a really difficult
situation in the global economy. Taking into account the
situation on the markets."
But he expressed hope that Russia's partnership with
Kazakhstan would "help us overcome the difficulties."
The fall in oil prices and Western economic sanctions over
Ukraine have worsened an economic slowdown in Russia in which
the rouble has dropped sharply against the U.S. dollar.
The rouble's decline has hit former Soviet trading partners
such as Belarus and Kazakhstan. Belarus devalued its own rouble
in January and there has been speculation on markets that
Kazakhstan may soon devalue its tenge currency.
(Reporting by Raushan Nurshaeva and Denis Dymkin, Writing by
Timothy Heritage, Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)