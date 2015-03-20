* Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan face economic challenges
* Oil price fall, rouble decline have a regional impact
By Denis Dyomkin and Raushan Nurshayeva
ASTANA, March 20 President Vladimir Putin
proposed on Friday creating a regional currency union with
Belarus and Kazakhstan, Russia's partners in a political and
economic union made up of former Soviet republics.
Putin made his proposal at a meeting with the Belarussian
and Kazakh presidents which highlighted the challenges facing
the Russian-led Eurasian Economic Union following the fall in
global oil prices and the decline of the Russian rouble.
"The time has come to start thinking about forming a
currency union," Putin said after the talks in the Kazakh
capital Astana with Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko
and Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev.
He gave no details of the proposal but suggested it would be
easier to meet economic challenges by working closely together.
Lukashenko and Nazarbayev did not immediately respond to the
proposal in public, but analysts say it is unlikely to get off
the ground.
Kazakhstan, the second-largest post-Soviet oil producer and
economy after Russia, has traditionally been lukewarm to the
idea of introducing a common currency, saying that first the
three nations should synchronise their monetary policies.
Grigory Marchenko, a key Kazakh reformer and former central
bank head, has estimated that it would take 10 to 12 years
before such a currency is launched.
The Russian rouble's decline has hit former Soviet trading
partners such as Belarus and Kazakhstan.
The Russian rouble has declined by about 40 percent against
the U.S. dollar since midway through last year, Belarus devalued
its own rouble in January and there has been speculation on
markets that Kazakhstan may soon devalue its tenge currency.
