ALMATY, March 20 Russian President Vladimir
Putin told the leader of Belarus and Kazakhstan on Friday their
three countries should consider forming a common currency union.
Putin met Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko and
Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev in the Kazakh capital
Astana to discuss economic problems facing the three countries,
all of which are members of the Eurasian Economic Union, a
political and economic bloc of former Soviet republics.
The Russian leader also said he hoped the conflict in
Ukraine would soon end, adding: "I hope the Kiev authorities
will gradually implement the agreements (for ending the
conflict) reached in (the Belarussian capital) Minsk," he said.
(Reporting by Denis Dyomkin, Writing by Lidia Kelly, Editing by
Timothy Heritage)