(Adds cancelled trip by Georgian breakaway region officials)
By Maria Tsvetkova
MOSCOW, March 12 Russian President Vladimir
Putin is in good health, the Kremlin said on Thursday,
dismissing rumours that the leader was suffering from an illness
after a foreign trip was cancelled.
A Kazakh governmental source said Putin's trip to Astana
scheduled for this week was cancelled because Putin had fallen
ill, stirring speculation on social media that something had
happened to the 62-year-old leader.
Putin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, asked by Reuters if the
president was in good health, replied "yes".
"He has meetings all the time," he said by telephone. "He
has meetings today, tomorrow. I don't know which ones we will
make public."
Russian politics, through the Soviet era and beyond, has
traditionally been fertile ground for rumour because of the
secrecy surrounding leaders, not least their health.
The daily RBK said Putin had not been seen on live
television since a March 5 meeting with Italian Prime Minister
Matteo Renzi. Photographs on the Kremlin website showed him at
meetings dated March 10 and March 11.
On Wednesday, Putin was due to meet a delegation of
officials from Georgia's breakaway region of South Ossetia.
"They didn't take off," said an official familiar with the
arrangements. "They headed out in the morning but did not make
it to the plane because they were told it was postponed."
The meeting had been rescheduled for March 18.
FIRM HAND
Markets shrugged off the rumours about Putin, and the rouble
was trading slightly stronger on Thursday.
The last time Putin's health was in the spotlight was in
2012. Three sources told Reuters that Putin, seen limping in
public, was suffering back pain. The Kremlin denied any such
ailment.
Putin was not the only subject of rumour on Wednesday.
The editor in chief of Nezavisimaya newspaper tweeted late
on Wednesday that he had been told that Putin's ally Igor
Sechin, the chief executive officer of Rosneft
Russia's largest oil producer, would be fired on Thursday.
A Rosneft spokesman described the remark as wrong.
Peskov, asked by Ekho Moskvy if the president's handshake
remained firm, answered:"handbreakingly so."
"Some people are dreaming of Sechin's resignation, some of
the resignation of the government and some haven't seen
president Putin for several days on television," Peskov told
Tass news agency.
(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova, Vladimir Soldatkin, Lidia Kelly
and Denis Dyomkin, Writing by Thomas Grove; editing by Ralph
Boulton)