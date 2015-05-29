MOSCOW May 29 The Russian economy will not
start recovering from crisis for another year, ex-finance
minister Alexei Kudrin said on Friday, forecasting more pain
after the 1.9 percent contraction in the first quarter of 2015.
Analysts expect the Russian economy to contract by 3.3
percent in the whole of the year as it suffers from low oil
prices and a weak rouble currency, coupled with Western
sanctions imposed over the conflict in Ukraine.
Russian officials have said the worst is over for the
Russian economy. But Kudrin, a rare critical voice in President
Vladimir Putin's Russia, offered a more pessimistic view.
"The situation is not getting better but is only getting
worse in the second quarter," Kudrin told journalists. "Over the
coming year, we will see signs of a deteriorating situation
through various symptoms."
"In the second quarter, the GDP contraction will be bigger,
while in the third and fourth there will be a bigger decline in
companies' financial results though there won't be such a big
GDP contraction (as in the second quarter)."
"Companies will experience serious difficulties for another
half a year, up to a year, I think until the second quarter of
2016, and investments won't start growing. And this means the
economy won't start to emerge from the crisis."
The Russian government sees the economy shrinking by 2.5
percent this year after it grew by 0.6 percent in 2014.
(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Gabriela Baczynska
and Tom Heneghan)