* Members of parliament under pressure to show patriotism
* Speaker seeks agreement to present idea to Putin
By Elizabeth Piper
MOSCOW, Feb 24 Russia's lawmakers should take a
pay cut to help Moscow through a financial crisis, the speaker
of parliament said on Tuesday, appealing to their patriotism as
Western sanctions over Ukraine drain the economy.
Sergei Naryshkin, speaker of the State Duma, said he had
asked all four groups in the lower house of parliament to
discuss the money-saving initiative, and would take it to
Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin if they agreed.
"Of course it comes under the competence of the head of
state ... so if the parties are in favour of my suggestion, we
will put it to the president," he told reporters.
Members of parliament earn about 13 times more than the
average worker, so a pay cut would impose little hardship but
would send a signal to ordinary Russians of the need for
sacrifice at a time of heightened confrontation with the West.
Sanctions over Ukraine, where the United States and European
Union accuse Russia of fuelling a separatist war, have combined
with a halving of world oil prices since last June to undermine
the rouble and tip the economy towards recession.
In January, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said all budget
expenditure should be cut by 10 percent except for social
spending and defence, a priority for Putin as he seeks to
rebuild Russia's military might.
But anger is growing at the mass cuts as firefighters,
police officers and, according to some reports, spies lose jobs
and perks, striking at the core of one of Putin's largest
support bases.
Some officials have suggested even defence may not be
spared, and many have called on Russians to stomach the hardship
for the greater good of the country. Moscow denies destabilising
Ukraine and blames Kiev and its Western allies for the crisis.
Valentina Matviyenko, speaker of parliament's upper house,
the Federation Council, said senators there were also discussing
cuts in their salaries.
The Duma could not immediately give a figure for what its
members get paid on average, but local media say they earn a
monthly pre-tax salary of around 420,000 roubles ($6,654),
including bonuses. Deputies also enjoy prestige and immunity
from prosecution.
According to declarations made in 2013, deputies earned
anything up to 1.71 billion roubles that year, including profits
from their own businesses. Naryshkin reported that he earned
2.71 million roubles in 2013.
Average workers' pay in November 2014 was 32,546 roubles,
according to the state statistics service.
($1 = 63.1238 roubles)
(Editing by Timothy Heritage and Mark Trevelyan)