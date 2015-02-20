PARIS Feb 20 Spending by Russian tourists
abroad has plunged, diving 51 percent in January after falling
44 percent in December because of the rouble's freefall,
according to figures released by tax-refund company Global Blue.
The rouble, which lost 40 percent against the euro last
year, has crippled demand from Russians for luxury goods, and
many labels are growing concerned the trend could last, with no
end in sight for the conflict in Ukraine.
Several luxury brands, particularly Italian brands such as
fashion label Salvatore Ferragamo, have been severely
hit by the Russian economic crisis.
Last week, Jean-Francois Palus, No.2 at Gucci owner Kering
, said the group's Italian tailor Brioni had witnessed
a significant drop in sales to Russian tourists, adding that it
looked as though "Russia has entered into a severe recession".
Russians, who until last year ranked second after the
Chinese by spending, make up 5-7 percent of the total luxury
goods market.
"The Russian luxury market is made by relatively few
consumers with very high discretionary spending power, as
epitomised by the 'Russian oligarch'," said Luca Solca, a luxury
goods analyst at Exane BNP Paribas.
"These consumers have higher exposure to high-end versus
accessible luxury brands and categories... such as Brioni and
Cartier."
Global Blue said Russian spending had been in decline for
more than a year, having dropped nearly 17 percent in 2014.
Broker Barclays said in a note published on Friday that the
trend reflected "the weakness of the rouble and ratcheting up of
international sanctions against Russia".
Global Blue said Chinese spending rose 34 percent in January
after a 49 percent jump in December, however. The 2014 increase
was 18.3 percent.
Many Chinese tourists come to Europe to buy luxury goods
such as 700-euro ($791) Louis Vuitton handbags, which can be 40
percent cheaper than in places such as Hong Kong. However, a
growing number of Chinese now also shop in Korea, Singapore and
Japan.
In Europe, where tourist spending can account for over half
of sales at luxury brands like Cartier in cities such as Paris,
London and Milan, total tourist spending fell 1.5 percent in
January, Global Blue said. Overall tourist spending rose 4.3
percent last year, versus 10.1 percent in 2013.
The figures, based on VAT refund applications, do not take
into account the United States, Hong Kong and Dubai, where VAT
refund services do not apply.
($1 = 0.8845 euros)
(Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt and Pascale Denis; Editing by
Mark Heinrich)