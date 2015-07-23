MOSCOW, July 23 Russia's biggest food retailer
Magnit is stepping up its store opening plans as it
looks to build on its low-price appeal to cash-strapped
consumers.
Magnit's discount stores have proved relatively resilient in
the current economic downturn as Russians, faced with a weak
rouble and high inflation due to lower oil prices and Western
sanctions, have increasingly favoured low-price stores.
It plans to open at least 1,350 convenience stores in 2015,
the most ever for the company in a single year, Chief Executive
Sergey Galitskiy said on Thursday, raising his forecast from six
months ago of 1,200.
Magnit, which already has more than 10,700 stores, also
lifted its forecast for cosmetics shop openings to at least 950
from 800, while keeping its guidance for new hypermarkets -- its
least profitable store format -- at 90.
"The crisis for those who are aggressive means new
opportunities," Galitskiy told analysts.
However, he was more cautious about the company's sales
growth this year, forecasting a 26-28 percent increase compared
with his earlier guidance for 28-32 percent growth.
"Unfortunately the number of new openings does not have such
a big impact on our growth anymore, and it gets smaller day by
day," he told analysts at an investor day.
"We see how the market reacted in April, in May and in June
to this whole situation ... People started to save on food."
Inflation peaked in Russia in March, hitting 16.9 percent,
and is still running at over 15 percent, although it has since
slowed. Food inflation was down 0.4 percent in June,
month-on-month, according to the state statistics agency.
Magnit also raised its guidance for its 2015 core profit
margin to 10-11.2 percent, after it reached 11.95 percent in the
second quarter.
(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Alexander Winning and
Mark Potter)