(Corrects to say Lavreno is a shareholder, not largest)

MOSCOW Feb 5 Russia's biggest food retailer Magnit said on Thursday Lavreno Limited, a shareholder, had sold 1 million shares at 9,823 roubles ($143) each.

"Sergey Galitsky (the founder and CEO of Magnit) also made clear his intention to remain the long-term strategic investor in the company and that the proceeds to Lavreno from the Placing will be used to fund a separate investment," Magnit said in a statement. ($1 = 68.6150 roubles) (Reporting by Olga Sichkar; writing by Katya Golubkova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)